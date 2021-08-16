Looking for something to eat at the Illinois State Fair? Here are 5 things to try

SPRINGFIELD — From a mix of roast beef, mashed potatoes and corn made to look like a dessert, to a fun spin on milk and cookies and deep-fried snacks, here is everything you need to know about five foods worth checking out at this year's Illinois State Fair.

Hot Beef Sundae

Price: $10

Food vendor name: Classic Kitchen

Located: On Main Street near the main gate, across from the entrance to the Village of Cultures.

If you are looking for something fun, delicious and offering one of the more balanced meals you will find at the fairgrounds this week, you are going to want to try the Hot Beef Sundae.

The mix of corn, roast beef and mashed potatoes topped with beef gravy, shredded cheddar cheese and a cherry tomato is made to resemble an ice cream sundae.

On Friday, the dinner in a bowl made by Classic Kitchen from Austin, Minnesota, won the Golden Abes Fantastic Fair Food Contest. The contest, which included more than 40 entries, was ultimately judged on taste, creativity and presentation.

In starting the family-owned food stand in 2011, the award-winning dish began as the Haarstad family's main selling item. A decade later, nothing has changed.

Fried PB&J

Price: $6

Food vendor name: Two Buds One Joint Griddle

Located: At the corner of Grandstand and Illinois Avenue, across from the Apex stage.

For a new twist on an old classic, head over to Two Buds One Joint Griddle where Chef Jacob Suter is serving up Smucker's peanut butter and grape jelly uncrustable sandwiches breaded with frosted flakes cereal. After a minute in the fryer, the PB&J's soft crust forms a crunchy outer layer while the cold and gooey center remains intact.

Then, the cereal-crusted sandwich is topped with your choice of sauces — chocolate, caramel or raspberry — and powdered sugar.

Typically traveling to work large music festivals, this is Two Buds One Joint Griddle's first time at the Illinois State Fair and the first opportunity for fairgoers to taste the fried PB&J along with the all-day breakfast options and other popular sandwiches Suter has on his menu.

Deep Fried Avocado Bites

Price: $8

Food vendor name: Top Notch Concessions

Located: On Illinois Avenue, directly across from the entrance to Reisch Pavilion.

If you can't decide between grabbing a nutrient-packed snack or a deep-fried treat as you make your way around the fairgrounds, Top Notch Concessions offers the best of both worlds. The concession from Wichita, Kansas, slices fresh avocados, dips them in batter and deep fries them, pairing the bite-size goodness with a side of creamy salsa ranch.

A couple minutes in the fryer adds a softness to the avocados, as they blend with the batter while they cook.

Making a first appearance at the state fair, the bite-size snack is something both avocado lovers and non-avocado lovers can enjoy.

Pizza filled pretzel

Price: $6

Food vendor name: Baldy's Pretzels

Located: Across from the Grandstand, next to the Comptroller's tent.

Stuffed with mozzarella cheese, marinara sauce and spices, the pizza-filled pretzel combines a traditional slice of cheese pizza with the simplicity of a giant pretzel. Dipped in real butter with garlic salt and topped with Parmesan and Romano cheese, herbs and spices, the popular menu item from Baldy's Pretzels is more filling than your average snack.

With firmer bread than pizza and more flavor inside it than stuffed crust, the pretzel offers a unique but familiar taste.

While the pizza-filled pretzel is the biggest seller for the St. Paul, Minnesota-based vendor, the Sweet Cream Cheese pretzel — combining sweet dough with cream cheese filling and a graham cracker crumb topping — is also a fan favorite.

Cookie Shot

Price: $5

Food vendor name: GTC "Going To College" Concessions

Located: On Grandstand Avenue, next to the Democratic Party tent and across from the FFA Barnyard.

If you are looking for something sweet, but not too over the top for dessert, look no further than GTC Concessions' Cookie Shot. The homemade chocolate chip cookie is shaped like a glass and lined with milk chocolate. It is served with a cup of milk that can be poured into the cookie, so you can keep moving as you enjoy the cool milk and the chocolatey treat.

The cookies are "grandma certified," as co-owner of the concession, Grace Mayes, says. Her grandmother, Kathleen, prepares each of them from scratch.

The creative spin on milk and cookies from the family-owned concession is the perfect sugary snack for children and adults alike.

