Looting, fires and vandalism in Peoria Monday

Helms' firm also provides security for various businesses and organizations, including the Peoria Housing Authority.

"Our guys were out last night protecting other companies, and somebody broke into ours," Helms said.

Police responded quickly, according to Helms, and recovered a significant number of the stolen firearms.

At one point shortly after 3 a.m., officers were sent to Peoria Zoo to check on the animals.

The scanner documented caravans of cars driving throughout the city. At one point, at 4 a.m., about 25 vehicles were seen driving south on Knoxville Avenue. Their destination wasn't known.

In West Peoria, vandals hit Jimmy's Bar, 2801 W. Farmington Road.

The business had closed at 9 p.m. Sunday and emptied soon after. But about 2 a.m. Monday, owner Jimmy Spears was awakened at his Central Peoria home by a phone call from an employee -- "I don't know how she'd heard about it," he said -- with news that windows had been bashed out at the watering hole.

Motoring to the bar, Spears noticed helter-skelter traffic around him.

"Cars were driving through red lights," Spears said. "I'm going, 'What the heck?' There were cops all over the place."