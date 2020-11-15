Lost in translation: How language barriers can add anguish and complicate care for COVID-19 patients who don’t speak English

Despite the high number of infections, Garcia believes the help with translation has been sufficient, “but if we had more, it would be much better,” he said.

At Rush, staffers have treated COVID-19 patients speaking an estimated 60 languages. As a doctor who speaks multiple languages, Mirza knows the look of relief on patients' faces when they realize she speaks Urdu.

But she also knows the challenges when a language isn’t shared. One patient, for example, thought doctors were saying the patient was about to die. Instead, doctors were communicating that the patient would be put on a ventilator.

People might nod as if they understand, Mirza said, but once an interpreter is involved, they share more detail about their condition.

The Joint Commission, which offers accreditation to hospitals, requires hospitals to have interpretation services and provide information tailored to a patient’s language. This can include staffers or translation through phone or video.

But first, patients must know they have this option. Hospitals vary on how they make clear to patients their language options. At Edward-Elmhurst Health system, staffers wear tags saying what languages they speak. At Advocate Health Care, each patient is asked whether they need an interpreter.