Love of outdoors lands Illinois native a spot on 'Today'

JACKSONVILLE — A Jacksonville native's passion for hiking and exploring nature recently landed her on national television.

Alissa Hembrough Nickerson was featured on the "Today" show in a segment on how busy national parks have been since pandemic restrictions were lifted across the United States.

"It was a random experience," Nickerson said.

Nickerson attended Routt Catholic High School for the first three years of her high school experience and then went to Jacksonville High School for her senior year, graduating in 2009.

An outdoor enthusiast, Nickerson created an Instagram account — @nationalparkbff — that grabbed the attention of "Today" producers.

"The 'Today' people saw it and called," Nickerson said. "It's all the topic right now."

The segment shows national parks from Tennessee to Nevada with long lines of visitors. During the show, park rangers said January through May set record attendance numbers at national parks and that the year ahead is likely to be challenging because of staffing issues. They asked visitors to the parks to help by picking up their own trash.

Knowing how crowded national parks are these days, Nickerson plans on arriving at parks she visits super early and possibly visiting less-popular parks.

"So many people are getting out and enjoying the parks," Nickerson said. "The goal is not to be in a long line."

Nickerson still intends to visit national parks, she said during the show.

"It might change how we go about our hikes," she said. "I don't think it'll change the fact that I want to go to all of the national parks, but it does requires more planning."

A doctor of audiology who now lives in Phoenix with her husband, Brandon Nickerson, Alissa Nickerson said visiting the parks and taking in the beauty of what the country has to offer is one of their favorite hobbies.

"I enjoy seeing all the diverse geography," she said. "Driving one hour can make such a difference."

Being interviewed remotely from her kitchen table for the "Today" appearance, Nickerson wasn't nervous, she said. At least, she doesn't think she was.

"It was a great experience," she said.

