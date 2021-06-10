 Skip to main content
Macon County reports 6 new COVID-19 cases
Macon County reports 6 new COVID-19 cases

DECATUR — Macon County public health officials reported six new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, the eve of the state's full reopening following more than a year of pandemic-related restrictions.

It brings the county's total to 10,998 cases, including 206 deaths. Five are currently hospitalized and 180 are in home isolation. 

The low numbers match the state's. Just 366 new cases were reported in Illinois Thursday, including 18 deaths. The state's seven-day rolling positivity rate is 1.3%. 

The state enters Phase Five on Friday, meaning that businesses, large-scale events, conventions, amusement parks and seated venues will be able to operate at full capacity. 

Still, mask-wearing is recommended for unvaccinated people and for all in settings such as hospitals and on public transportation.

Just over one-third of the county's residents have been fully vaccinated, significantly lagging the state's 44.6% rate. 

Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe, in her state of the city address Thursday morning, acknowledged that "we can do better" in Macon County. 

Additional restrictions are possible if the state's case numbers spike. 

