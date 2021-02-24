Madigan calls on successor to resign just 2 days after installing him as replacement

Interviewed Sunday by the ward and township officials within Madigan’s 22nd District, Kodatt offered few direct responses to questions that included what his first bill would be, saying, “A lot of issues are important to me.”

“I know what the constituents are looking for. I know how to serve their needs,” Kodatt said Sunday. “I found out (about Madigan’s resignation) just like everybody else and decided to throw my hat in the ring. I’m ready for the challenge and excited to step up for this opportunity.”

As for his successor, Madigan said Sunday: “I think Mr. Kodatt will stand on his own merits. He has spoken to his background. He spoke to his aspirations for service in the General Assembly and I’m sure he’ll be judged on his actions.”

Madigan’s choice of Kodatt was opposed by state Rep. Aaron Ortiz, the 14th Ward Democratic committeeman, and Ald. Silvana Tabares, the 23rd Ward committeewoman, though their choices lacked the votes. Ortiz nominated Silvia Villa, a professor of Latino studies working in state welcoming centers for immigrants. Tabares, nominated Angelica Guerrero Cuellar, a Latino community services volunteer, to succeed Madigan.

The calls for Kodatt’s resignation represent the latest twist in Madigan’s fall from power.