Madigan picks another House successor after quickly forcing out his first choice over ‘alleged questionable conduct’

Angelica Guerrero-Cuellar on Thursday became the second replacement in four days for the Illinois House seat held by former Speaker Michael Madigan following a meeting of local Southwest Side ward and township committeemen.

Guerrero-Cuellar succeeds Madigan’s original hand-picked successor, Edward Guerra Kodatt, who resigned Wednesday after the former speaker and 13th Ward Ald. Marty Quinn called on him to step down for unspecified “alleged questionable conduct.”

Kodatt, 26, named by Madigan to the 22nd House seat vacancy on Sunday, also resigned his city job as an assistant in Quinn’s ward office. On Thursday, Madigan said he believed Kodatt had been vetted, including during questioning before his nomination. Asked if Kodatt truthfully answered vetting questions, Madigan declined to answer.