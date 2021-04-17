Madigan’s legal bills skyrocket in first quarter to $2.7 million

Michael Madigan’s legal bills connected to an ongoing federal corruption probe skyrocketed in the first three months of this year as he was ousted from his longtime role as Illinois House speaker and resigned the legislative seat he occupied for a half-century.
Madigan’s main campaign fund, Friends of Michael J. Madigan, paid almost $2.7 million in legal fees to law firm Katten Muchin Rosenman from January through March, nearly $1 million more than he paid the firm in 2020, according to state campaign finance records.
Madigan, who has not been charged with any wrongdoing, hired Katten last year to represent him in the federal corruption case, but a spokeswoman for the former speaker declined to comment Friday on the reason for his rising legal bills.
Commonwealth Edison admitted in federal court last summer that it engaged in a yearslong bribery scheme to curry favor with Madigan and agreed to pay a record $200 million and cooperate with prosecutors. Top ComEd officials and lobbyists, including longtime Madigan confident Michael McClain, have been charged in connection with the case, though all but one have pleaded not guilty.
Madigan has denied any wrongdoing or knowledge of the scheme, but the scandal undermined his support among fellow House Democrats, who elected state Rep. Emanuel “Chris” Welch of Hillside as the new speaker in January.
The 78-year-old Madigan resigned Feb. 18 from the House seat he’d held since 1971, issuing a defiant statement that said he was “the target of vicious attacks by people who sought to diminish my many achievements lifting up the working people of Illinois.” Less than a week later, he resigned as chairman of the state Democratic Party.
ComEd admitted in federal court that it awarded jobs and contracts to Madigan allies in an effort to win support for beneficial legislation in Springfield. Emails released during a House investigation last fall showed McClain purportedly acting as Madigan’s emissary to ComEd officials.
Despite Madigan’s public downfall, his Friends of Michael J. Madigan campaign fund reported raising $54,981 so far in 2021, ending the first quarter with nearly $10.6 million in the bank. Madigan remains the Democratic committeeman for Chicago’s 13th Ward, but his ward fund raised just $1,300 in the first quarter, ending the period with more than $2.4 million.
In March, Madigan closed out his Democratic Majority fund, a vehicle for funding campaigns for House candidates, transferring $2 million to the Democratic Party of Illinois and nearly $868,000 to Welch’s new fund: Democrats for the Illinois House.