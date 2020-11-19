Madigan speaks out on indictment of key confidant and allies as defense lawyers in bribery case blame overzealous prosecutors

As he fights to keep his speakership, Madigan’s response represented his strongest denial to date, as he lashed out at detractors and stood behind making job recommendations over the years.

“If there was credible evidence that I had engaged in criminal misconduct, which I most certainly did not, I would be charged with a crime,” Madigan said. “But I have not, and with good reason because there is nothing wrong or illegal about making job recommendations, regardless of what people inside ComEd may have hoped to achieve from hiring some of the people who were recommended.”

The statement continued:

“Nonetheless, even though I am not alleged to have done anything in my official capacity as Speaker of the House to assist ComEd and have not been accused of any wrongdoing, this investigation has been used as a political weapon by those who seek to have me step down,” it read.

The indictment refers to Madigan only as Public Official A. And while none of the attorneys for the defendants have mentioned Madigan by name, either, their responses to the charges appear to be a coordinated effort to claim prosecutors are using their law-abiding clients as steppingstones to get to the powerful speaker.