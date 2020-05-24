Madigan wins latest round in suit alleging sham candidates

Democratic Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan won a federal court victory in Chicago on Saturday as he worked on wrapping up the pandemic-shortened legislative session in Springfield.
U.S. District Judge Matthew F. Kennelly denied a motion asking for him to reconsider his August decision to toss out a lawsuit that contended Madigan conspired to put up two “sham” candidates with Hispanic names to confuse voters in a 2016 Democratic primary.
The suit was brought by Jason Gonzales, who soundly lost to the speaker in the primary contest but cried foul over the two last-minute candidates who filed to join the ballot.
In his Saturday decision, Kennelly said Gonzales’ motion for reconsideration amounted to re-arguing points the judge already had considered and rejected, as well as other matters that were not the “proper basis for reconsideration.”
Madigan spokeswoman Eileen Boyce said the judge’s ruling “just reaffirms that Mr. Gonzales had his opportunity to make his case to the voters, and he lost overwhelmingly. Speaker Madigan remains focused on working to protect the people of the 22nd (House) District, especially during these challenging times."
Gonzales attorney Stephen Boulton said he would file an appeal Tuesday. Gonzales had sought damages of up to $2 million.
In his original ruling last year, Kennelly called it “undisputed” that some members of Madigan’s political organization worked to put the two additional candidates on the ballot and wrote that the “evidence supports a reasonable inference that Madigan authorized or at least was aware of the recruitment effort.”
But Kennelly noted that Gonzales made the allegations of Madigan’s “deceptive tactics a central issue in his campaign” and news outlets publicized them. Kennelly said the publicity “placed the alleged misconduct squarely within the political realm, enabling voters to rebuke Madigan by electing his challenger” and, citing case law, dismissed the suit.
Madigan has seen his legal costs rise lately. He spent more than $445,000 in campaign funds during the closing months of 2019. That included a $275,000 settlement with a former campaign worker, ongoing civil cases and routine staff training, a Madigan spokeswoman said at the time.
Several of Madigan’s political associates have attracted scrutiny from federal prosecutors. The Tribune reported in December that federal authorities have asked questions about Madigan and his political operation as part of an ongoing investigation, according to four people who have been interviewed.
The sources, all of whom requested anonymity, said FBI agents and prosecutors asked about connections between Commonwealth Edison lobbyists and Madigan, lobbyists giving contracts to people tied to the speaker, and city, state and suburban government jobs held by his associates.
They also said authorities had numerous questions about the speaker’s relationship and dealings with longtime confidant Michael McClain, a former ComEd lobbyist.
