Madigan wins latest round in suit alleging sham candidates

In his original ruling last year, Kennelly called it “undisputed” that some members of Madigan’s political organization worked to put the two additional candidates on the ballot and wrote that the “evidence supports a reasonable inference that Madigan authorized or at least was aware of the recruitment effort.”

But Kennelly noted that Gonzales made the allegations of Madigan’s “deceptive tactics a central issue in his campaign” and news outlets publicized them. Kennelly said the publicity “placed the alleged misconduct squarely within the political realm, enabling voters to rebuke Madigan by electing his challenger” and, citing case law, dismissed the suit.

Madigan has seen his legal costs rise lately. He spent more than $445,000 in campaign funds during the closing months of 2019. That included a $275,000 settlement with a former campaign worker, ongoing civil cases and routine staff training, a Madigan spokeswoman said at the time.

Several of Madigan’s political associates have attracted scrutiny from federal prosecutors. The Tribune reported in December that federal authorities have asked questions about Madigan and his political operation as part of an ongoing investigation, according to four people who have been interviewed.