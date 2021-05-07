Madison County Board wrestling with redistricting map

A new redistricting map will be presented to the Madison County Board for approval next week that could reduce the number of its members.

County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler called for a special meeting scheduled for Tuesday to consider the new map that would shrink the board districts from 29 to 25 seats, meaning some board members would lose their seats and some residents would see their representation merged into other districts.

"I think going to 29 to 25 is modest and county board members have told me that that's achievable," Prenzler said of the proposed new number of districts. "I've been told that's something they can agree to."

Every 10 years the county board votes on adjusting district lines to reflect population changes based on the newest census data. Prenzler said the new map was been delayed, however, due to the timing of the release of the 2020 Census results.

The proposed map is based on the assumption that the county will shrink in population. The estimated population in 2019 was nearly 263,000, down from about 269,000 in 2010.

Prenzler said the map was fairly made and includes no gerrymandering, but it isn't available for public viewing as of yet and he didn't know which county board seats would be dissolved if the map is approved.