Magnitude 3.8 earthquake in Indiana felt in Chicago area

CHICAGO — A magnitude 3.8 earthquake was reported Thursday at 2:18 p.m. about 2 miles west of Bloomingdale, Indiana, but reportedly also felt by Chicago-area residents.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of about 5 miles.

According to the Illinois State Geological Survey, earthquakes occur in Illinois about once every year.

