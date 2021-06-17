Magnitude 3.8 earthquake in Indiana felt in Chicago area

These are four of the early American flags shown June 20, 1948, made by Mrs. William H. Jenkins, retired history teacher in Chicago public schools. At top, left is the first flag to fly on New England soil. It is the Raven flag of Leif Ericson. The Raven symbolized the search for land. Top, right, is the cross of St. George, used by John Cabot on his voyages in the 15th century. It was also used by the Pilgrims at Plymouth Rock. At bottom, left, is the "Victory or Death" flag of the Minutemen at Concord on April 19, 1775. And at bottom, right, is the Bennington, Vt., flag flown by New England troops in 1777. The 13-seven-point stars over the ?76? represented the occasion of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776.