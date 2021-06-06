 Skip to main content
Make under $31,000 a year? This Illinois city was listed among the most affordable places to live

PEORIA — The website move.org has rated the Peoria area one of the top places to live in if you make under $31,000 a year.

The website, which offers up information on moving in and out of cities, said the Peoria metro area was ranked sixth in the nation based upon cost of food, housing and the amount of crime.

While states restrict voting, Illinois would expand access

Coming in first was Cumberland, Maryland. The rest of the top five were McAllen, Texas; Green Bay, Wisconsin; Logan, Utah; and Idaho Falls, Idaho.

According to the website, which used U.S. Census Bureau data from 2019, the average rent in Peoria is $732 while the average monthly food cost is about $247.

The average rent among the top 25 cities in the survey was $809, while the average food cost per month was $257, the website stated.

According to the census, the median personal income for the five counties within the metro area is $34,164. Within the city itself, the median personal income for 2019 was $31,930.

The Peoria Metropolitan Statistical Area consists of five counties — Peoria, Tazewell, Marshall, Stark and Woodford. According to U.S. census data, those five counties had an estimated population of about 400,000 in 2019.

