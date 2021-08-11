Man accused in alleged straw purchase of pistol used to kill Chicago officer released pending trial

The Indiana man accused of supplying the gun used to kill Chicago police Officer Ella French was ordered released pending trial Wednesday.

At a brief hearing conducted by telephone, U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeffrey Gilbert noted Danzy’s steady employment history and lack of criminal background.

As part of the terms of Danzy’s release, he cannot have contact with the man for whom he allegedly straw-purchased the gun. Danzy allegedly told investigators he was in a relationship with that man, who is referred to in court documents as “Individual A” but is known to be Eric Morgan, the brother of French’s alleged killer.

“No contact with this person, Mr. Danzy, direct or indirect,” Gilbert said. “(Not) by person, by telephone, by letter, by email, by social media, by hand signals, by smoke signals, by carrier pigeon, no contact at all with that person under these conditions.”

French was killed and her partner was critically wounded Saturday after a traffic stop in West Englewood.

Two brothers have been charged in connection with their alleged roles in the shooting: Emonte Morgan, who faces charges including murder and attempted murder, and Eric Morgan, who faces weapons charges and obstruction of justice. Cook County prosecutors say Emonte Morgan shot the officers, then handed the gun to his brother, who ran to a nearby yard where he was held by residents until police arrived.

Prosecutors detail slaying of Chicago police officer as brothers charged in case are ordered held without bond In court Tuesday at bond hearings for the pair, Assistant State’s Attorney James Murphy laid out the most complete narrative of the allegations so far.

A Glock semi-automatic pistol was recovered from the yard near where Eric Morgan was arrested, Cook County prosecutors said, which matches federal prosecutors’ allegations that “Individual A” was arrested with the gun after French’s shooting.

Shortly after the shooting, investigators traced both the gun and the car to Danzy, a restaurant worker in northwest Indiana, according to the federal complaint.

Records showed that Danzy bought the gun in March from a licensed dealer in Hammond, where he claimed to be buying the weapon for himself, according to the complaint.

ATF agents on Sunday tracked down Danzy at the restaurant where he works, and he agreed to be interviewed on tape in an agent’s car in the parking lot.

Agents showed him the paperwork from the dealer, and at first, he claimed to have bought the gun for himself, the complaint states. But “after further questioning,” he admitted he instead had bought it for someone in Chicago — Eric Morgan — who had a felony record and could not buy a gun for himself.

Danzy told officials that he and Morgan have been in a relationship for about three years, according to the complaint. Morgan gave Danzy money and told him exactly the type of gun he wanted Danzy to purchase for him, the complaint states.

And he went to Indiana to pick up the gun shortly after Danzy purchased it, according to the complaint.

And months later, on Saturday night, both Morgan brothers were taken into custody after the traffic stop where French was killed and her partner wounded.

