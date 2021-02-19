Man charged in Rockford bowling alley shooting pleads not guilty

ROCKFORD — The man charged with fatally shooting three people and wounding three others Dec. 26 at Don Carter Lanes pleaded not guilty Friday to first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder charges.

Duke Webb, 37, of Shalimar, Florida, appeared in court via video from the Winnebago County Jail, where he is being held on no bond.

Webb is accused of fatally shooting Thomas Furseth, 65, of Machesney Park and Jerome Woodfork, 69, and Dennis Steinhoff, 73, both of Rockford.

Webb also is charged with wounding three others, including a 14-year-old boy, a 16-year-old girl and 62-year-old Tyrone Lewis.

DNA samples from Webb and from the two handguns recovered from the scene will be collected and submitted to the court as evidence by June 21.

Defense attorney Damon Cheronis of Chicago made his first appearance on behalf of Webb during Friday's proceedings.

Cheronis declined to comment on the case following Webb's arraignment.

Webb's previous lawyer, Elizabeth Bucko, has withdrawn from the case.

Bucko had previously said a standard pretrial services report indicated that Webb, a U.S. Army Green Beret who served four tours of duty in Afghanistan, may suffer from post-traumatic stress.

