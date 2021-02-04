 Skip to main content
Man charged with murder for shooting Illinois teens in stolen car
WAUKEGAN, Ill. — A northern Illinois man was indicted Wednesday on first-degree murder charges for allegedly tracking down his stolen automobile and shooting its two teenage occupants, one fatally.

Lake County prosecutors say Lynell Glover, 35, of Round Lake Beach spotted the teens in his vehicle on Jan. 3 and followed them until the car, which was reported stolen Dec. 30, ran out of gas. Glover allegedly fired shots at the teens as they fled. Anthony Awad, 17, of Hanover Park was shot three times and died at the scene. The other teen, also 17, was struck in the leg.

Glover called police and remained at the scene and charged with aggravated battery. First-degree murder charges were added when the grand jury returned the indictment. He has been held in the Lake County Jail in lieu of $1 million bail since the shooting.

Glover’s arraignment is scheduled for Monday before Lake County Circuit Court Judge Mark Levitt. Prosecutors said Glover faces more than 50 years in prison if found guilty of the charges.

It wasn't immediately known if Glover has legal representation to speak on his behalf.

