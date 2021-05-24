 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man dies after car plunges off bridge; teenager recovering
0 comments
editor's pick topical

Man dies after car plunges off bridge; teenager recovering

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CHICAGO — A suburban Chicago man has died and a teenage boy is recovering after both were rescued from the Calumet River where the car they were riding in left a bridge and landed, police said.

The bridge was going up when the car drive through a retention net and plunged into the water around 7 p.m. Sunday, Chicago police said.

Divers pulled the man from the water and he was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, but was pronounced dead there, authorities said.

He was identified as Jaime Navarro of Calumet City, the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office said. He was 38, police said.

A passing boat rescued the 16-year-old boy. He was in good condition at a Chicago hospital, police said. Some media outlets reported he was Navarro’s son.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: McLean County virus update for Monday

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News