Man dies after car plunges off bridge; teenager recovering

CHICAGO — A suburban Chicago man has died and a teenage boy is recovering after both were rescued from the Calumet River where the car they were riding in left a bridge and landed, police said.

The bridge was going up when the car drive through a retention net and plunged into the water around 7 p.m. Sunday, Chicago police said.

Divers pulled the man from the water and he was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, but was pronounced dead there, authorities said.

He was identified as Jaime Navarro of Calumet City, the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office said. He was 38, police said.

A passing boat rescued the 16-year-old boy. He was in good condition at a Chicago hospital, police said. Some media outlets reported he was Navarro’s son.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0