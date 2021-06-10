 Skip to main content
Man dies after falling into Lake Michigan, officials say

CHICAGO — A man died Wednesday night after falling into Lake Michigan off Jackson Park and being submerged for more than 20 minutes, officials said.

The man, 36, fell into the water about 8:30 p.m. near 6500 South at the Lakefront, according to officials. He was pulled out by about 8:50 p.m. after “onlookers” were able to show fire department divers where he had gone in the water, according to the fire department.

Crews performed CPR on the man in an ambulance, according to fire officials, and he was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

Information on the man’s identity had not been released Thursday morning. Police detectives were investigating.

