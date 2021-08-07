 Skip to main content
Man drowns while saving girl in Lake County

A man drowned Friday in Chain O’Lakes while trying to rescue his girlfriend’s daughter, officials said.

Marine unit deputies responded to a report of a possible drowning at Fox Lake around 3:40 p.m. Friday, the Lake County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

A passing boater pulled the 43-year-old man from the lake and drove him to a marina in the 38700 block of North Broadway Avenue,

The man, his girlfriend and her three daughters rented a boat from a Chain O’Lakes boat rental company and were anchored to the Columbia Bay area near Fox Lake, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. The girls were swimming when one of them started to struggle, the department said. When the man jumped in to help the girl he went under the water and did not resurface, the department said.

He was found submerged about 15 minutes later.

The man was transported to Northwestern McHenry Hospital where he was later pronounced dead, the sheriff’s office said.

