Man flees attempted police traffic stop, then dies in crash
CHICAGO — A man who sped away from Chicago police after running a red light was killed on the city's South Side after his vehicle crashed into a tree, authorities said.

Officers tried to stop the man's Jaguar early Monday after he ran a red light, but the car sped away from officers and slammed into a tree several blocks away, police said.

The driver was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn with head injuries and was later pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified the deceased motorist as Gary Parson, 48, of Chicago, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

