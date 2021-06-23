 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick topical

Man sentenced to 5-plus years for shooting AR-15 at child's East St. Louis birthday party

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

An East St. Louis man has been sentenced to more than five years in prison after he shot an AR-15 style rifle at a child's birthday party.

According to the Department of Justice, Marco B. Orr, 32, was sentenced to 63 months in federal prison Monday after pleading guilty in April to one count of unlawful firearm possession by a convicted felon. Orr was sentenced in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

According to court records and evidence presented at Orr's sentencing hearing, Orr was in a possession of an AR-15 style rifle at a child's birthday party in East St. Louis on May 2, 2020. He was seen on a surveillance camera discharging the rifle into the air several times.

An East St. Louis police officer later recovered the rifle inside a vehicle. Police said the rifle was loaded with 17 rounds of ammunition in a high-capacity magazine. Orr is not allowed to possess a gun due to a prior felony conviction for aggravated battery with a firearm.

Orr was also sentenced to serve a 3-year term of supervised release.

The case against Orr was brought as part of Project Safe Neighborhood, a project of the Department of Justice's violent crime reduction efforts.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

2 dead in crash involving 8 motorcycles on Interstate 80

2 dead in crash involving 8 motorcycles on Interstate 80

At approximately 10:13 a.m. Saturday, eight motorcycles were traveling westbound on Interstate 80 in Will County. One of the motorcycles crashed, causing a chain reaction involving all eight motorcycles, according to Illinois State Police.

Vaccinated Illinoisans automatically entered into $10M lottery

Vaccinated Illinoisans automatically entered into $10M lottery

Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced the “all in for the win” vaccine lottery at an event in Chicago, noting it would award $7 million in cash prizes for adults 18 years of age and older, as well as $3 million in scholarship awards for Illinoisans ages 12 to 17.

Watch Now: Related Video

Russian strongman sets world record moving Ferris wheel

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News