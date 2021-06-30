 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick topical

Man ticketed in suburban Chicago dog park for tree treatment

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

NAPERVILLE — A man who said he sprayed trees in a suburban Chicago park to protect them after an anxious dog chewed off the bark has been ticketed by authorities.

Asher Thomas is accused of “altering flora” in a Naperville dog park. The ticket from the Will County Forest Preserve carries a $225 fine, the Aurora Beacon-News reported.

“Just as you can’t go around doing things to other people’s property, even if intentions are good, you can’t allow your dogs to do damage or spray a foreign substance on trees,” said Forest Preserve Deputy Police Chief Dave Barrios.

Thomas said he regularly takes his dog, Dixie, to Whalon Lake Dog Park and learned that another owner's German shepherd had gnawed away the bark on more than a dozen trees.

He said he used a can of tree pruning sealer to cover the wounds.

“The whole purpose was to prevent trees from being lost," said Thomas, who works for the U.S. Coast Guard. "What if I saved the trees? What if the other nine I did not spray died and the ones I treated lived?”

He said a “tree is worth more than gold” in his native state, Colorado.

Thomas said he'll ask a judge to dismiss the ticket for "good Samaritan” reasons.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bill headed to Pritzker could set up a wave of annual property tax hikes

Bill headed to Pritzker could set up a wave of annual property tax hikes

Legislation headed to Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s desk could set the stage for a wave of annual real estate tax increases across Illinois by giving local taxing bodies the ability to make up for refunds they’ve issued due to erroneous property over-assessments by shifting those costs onto the rest of their taxpayers.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Gov. Pritzker signs measure allowing Illinois college athletes to be paid for endorsements

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News