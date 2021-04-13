Man was driving 108 mph when he caused crash that killed family of 3 in northern Illinois, authorities say

Several surveillance videos from businesses along Rand Road captured Kowalski’s vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed, and the vehicle was observed by multiple witnesses along Rand Rood traveling northwest well above the speed limit, prosecutors said.

Kowalski then ran a red light at Rand Road and Wolf Road, with a witness reporting that the engine of his vehicle was “screaming” as he accelerated, prosecutors said.

Meanwhile, after finishing their shopping, the Des Plaines family was in their white Honda, and drove south through a green light, with the right of way, as they attempted to turn left from Mount Prospect Road on to Rand, prosecutors said.

At Around 7:45 a.m., Kowalski accelerated to a speed of 108 mph in 40 mph zone, police said, running the red light at Rand Road and Mount Prospect Road, and crashing into the driver’s side of the Honda.

Kowalski’s vehicle then went airborne, landing on its roof and rotating more than 90 degrees as it travelled across the pavement before coming to a stop, prosecutors said.