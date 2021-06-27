Man who pleaded not guilty to murder, carjacking charges of Uber driver in federal court faces maximum penalty of death

An 18-year-old man was arrested Friday in connection with fatally shooting his Uber driver in March during a West Side carjacking.

Edmond Harris, 18, is accused of killing Javier Ramos, 46, on March 23 and was taken into federal custody Friday morning. Harris had an initial appearance Friday afternoon where he pleaded not guilty to carjacking, discharging a firearm during a crime of violence and causing death through the use of a firearm, Joseph D. Fitzpatrick, assistant U.S. attorney of the Northern District of Illinois, said in a news release.

Harris was ordered to remain in federal custody as he awaits an Aug. 10 hearing, Fitzpatrick said.

The Chicago Police Department at the time said the attack happened in the 3700 block of West Douglas Boulevard at about 3:40 a.m. on March 23.

Ramos left behind a 9-year-old daughter, his father, two sisters and a brother.

The charges carry a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in federal prison and a maximum sentence of death.

