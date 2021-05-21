Man with rifle arrested after Chicago Loop attack on 2 women

CHICAGO — A man brandishing a rifle was taken into custody Thursday by Chicago police in the city’s Loop business district after striking a woman with the weapon and attempting to carjack a second woman.

No shots were fired when the man, who hasn’t been identified, was arrested, said Chicago police spokesman Officer Anthony Spicuzza, who noted the man pointed his rifle at officers before he tried to flee.

The man, described as a 29-year-old, confronted a 19-year-old woman as she walked along a street, punching her and then hitting her in the head with the rifle, according to authorities. She was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, but police did not release her condition.

The suspect later approached a car and pointed the rifle at the 30-year-old female driver, ordering her out. She complied, but the man only took the woman’s belongings before walking away. As police officers rushed to the scene, the man pointed the rifle at them before dropping it and trying to run away. He was captured shortly afterward.

Spicuzza said he did not know if the suspect was involved in any other attacks.

