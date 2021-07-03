 Skip to main content
Many Illinois road work closures end for July Fourth weekend

SPRINGFIELD — Illinois drivers will see many roads affected by construction projects with more lanes open for July Fourth travel this weekend.

The Illinois Department of Transportation said non-emergency closures would be suspended starting at 3 p.m. Friday until 11:59 p.m. Monday.

But drivers can expect delays elsewhere, where lane closures will remain in place through the weekend. Those include closed ramps in the Jane Byrne Interchange in downtown Chicago.

Detailed information about construction projects in Illinois is available on the department's website.

