Mask mandate for Illinois schools for 2021: Here's what to know

PEORIA — In an effort to prevent another surge of COVID-19 cases, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced a mask mandate for Illinois schools, daycare centers and congregate living facilities.

The governor also reiterated the need for all those who have not gotten a vaccine shot to consult their doctors.

State employees, he said, will also be required to wear a mask if in group homes or settings like prisons or juvenile detention centers. And Pritzker announced that all those who work in such state-run facilities must be vaccinated by Oct. 4.

The Illinois mask mandate, which takes effect immediately, will require all students, staff and teachers at K-12 schools to wear masks, regardless of vaccination status. All indoor recreation activities including sports will be covered under this mask mandate.

Pritzker also said the mandate applies to all those who live and work in public or private long-term care facilities such as nursing homes, regardless of vaccination status.

The Illinois High School Association on Wednesday said masks must be worn for all indoor events, which in the fall includes volleyball and swimming matches in addition to indoor practices for other sports.

This directive applies to athletes, coaches, officials, game personnel and fans regardless of vaccination status. There are no changes to spectator limitations or the IHSA calendar.

Outdoor school sports or events will not require a mask. The mandate also does not apply to colleges and universities, though some have set individual policies already.

Employees have until Oct. 4 to be fully vaccinated, Pritzker said. This includes employees who work in state veterans' homes, developmental centers, correctional facilities, and juvenile justice facilities.

Increased vaccination rates, the governor said, will help prevent and slow community spread, reduce the likelihood of infecting vulnerable populations, and allow for potentially less-severe illnesses for those who contract COVID-19 after being vaccinated.

The mask mandate is being required as a way to stave off a possible fourth surge in infections. Already, numbers are rising in the state, especially among those under 20, according to state public-health director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. The governor said he hopes universal masking will keep kids in school and prevent outbreaks that could shutter buildings or force children to be under quarantine.

The mandate is open-ended. There is no set time for it to end, but Pritzker said his administration was following the recommendations of the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. If those recommendations change, he said, Illinois will fall in line with the new guidelines.

On Wednesday, the seven-day rolling average was 5.1%.

Tuesday saw 2,682 new cases of COVID-19 reported, the most since May 7. On Wednesday, there were 2,364 new cases reported statewide.

In Peoria County, 19 new cases were reported on Tuesday, the last day number were available. Overall, the county has had 23,945 since the pandemic began.

Pritzker said that a statewide masking rule for all Illinoisans — not just in schools or nursing homes — is "not something that's on the table" now but state public health officials continue to monitor trends.