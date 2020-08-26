Masks now required statewide for bar, restaurant customers

Restaurant and bar owners can obtain signage to help enforce the new rule at dceocovid9resources.com.

Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said skeptics should drop their opposition to wearing masks.

"To the people who say face coverings don't work, you are simply wrong," Ezike said. "It doesn't matter what video you saw on the internet or the fake headline you read, please know that face coverings do save lives, but they must be used in conjunction with social distancing and hand washing."

The Illinois Department of Public Health said there were 1,680 new cases of COVID-19 reported Tuesday, along with 29 additional deaths. That brings the total to 223,470 cases with 7,917 deaths. The positivity rate for the state as a whole is 4.1%, slightly lower than it had been.

There are 1,549 people hospitalized, with 345 of them in intensive care and 135 on ventilators.