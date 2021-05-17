Masks will still be required in Illinois schools, even if you're fully vaccinated

While people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 won't be required to wear masks in many settings, updated federal guidance recommends that masks and social distancing still be required in schools for the rest of the school year.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidance Saturday that clarified schools should continue to use the current COVID-19 prevention strategies, including universal masking and social distancing. Originally, the CDC announced Thursday that fully vaccinated people wouldn't need to wear masks or practice social distancing indoors or outdoors, except under certain circumstances or when state, local, or company policy requires masks.

The Pfizer BioNTech vaccine was approved for children as young as 12 last week, but with the end of the school year fast approaching, those students are unlikely to be fully inoculated with the two-dose shot before summer break starts. Younger children won't even have their first shot until the vaccine is approved.

More than 96% of Illinois students are in a school district with an either fully in-person or blended learning program, according to the latest data from the Illinois State Board of Education.