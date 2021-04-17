Mass COVID-19 vaccination site for college students set for Illinois State Fairgrounds, 18 other locations

"Getting vaccinated is about protecting yourself, but it's also about protecting your professors, your parents, your peers, campus staff, and the greater community you call home," Pritzker said. "I'm proud to make it easier for our community college and public and private university students to access these life-saving vaccines."

Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of IDPH, said that there was an urgent need to vaccinate as many college students as possible in order to help keep down cases and prevent community spread of COVID-19 and its variants.

"As we are starting to see variants become more prevalent and the number of cases and hospitals increasing statewide, we need to vaccinate as many people as possible as quickly as possible," Ezike said. "College campuses are microcosms of the communities in which they are located, and if we see an increase in cases on campus, we will see an increase in cases in the community.

"With young people driving our increase in cases, this is an important opportunity for our college and university students to protect themselves and their communities."