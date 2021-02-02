Mayor Lori Lightfoot blames Trump administration for impasse between Chicago Public Schools and teachers union

Lightfoot said the issues still at stake are vaccines and accommodations for teachers with health concerns. She said the city has provided thousands of accommodations to teachers who are worried about their safety, but union representatives have stressed too few accommodations were granted. The union also shared a social media post Monday with a link to a December Tribune story regarding the number of accommodation requests that were denied.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Though more accommodations have been granted since, CTU said the rate of denials for those who sought to continue remote teaching because of an elderly or immunocompromised relative “unconscionable.”

The union also tweeted that Lightfoot was on TV claiming anyone with an underlying health condition did not need to report in person, on the same day many teachers awoke to learn their accommodations were voided. It also accused the district of not even reading some of the applications.

“CPS leadership hasn’t even read many teachers’ accommodation documents, but denied them anyway, and has left people with desperately vulnerable children and family denied or in limbo,” it said Monday.