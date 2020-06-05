Mayor Lori Lightfoot calls for firing of Chicago cop who flipped off protesters, those who hide badge numbers

Lightfoot’s call by no means guarantees the officers will be fired.

Such decisions ultimately will be reserved for the nine-member Chicago Police Board — the city panel, once headed by Lightfoot, that decides punishment on the most serious allegations of officer misconduct. But before the board is allowed to hear these cases, an investigation must be completed by the Police Department’s Bureau of Internal Affairs or the city’s Civilian Office of Police Accountability.

It could often take a few years for the Police Board to hear cases from the time an initial complaint is filed. Once that happens, Internal Affairs or COPA will review the allegations and, in some cases, the accused officers could be stripped of their police powers — forced to forfeit their badge and service weapon — and assigned to paid desk duty until the investigation is completed.