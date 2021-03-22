Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Chicago’s vaccination progress lauded during ‘Morning Joe’ appearance, despite setbacks

After a shaky start to Chicago’s COVID-19 vaccinations, Mayor Lori Lightfoot appeared on a national news program Monday morning to tout the city’s improved rollout and was lauded by the hosts as an example of a leader who’s doing it right.
Lightfoot made a brief appearance on MSNBCs “Morning Joe,” to discuss the local vaccine rollout. Hosts Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough, along with the Rev. Al Sharpton, said that under Lightfoot’s leadership Chicago deserves recognition for how well things have gone, with little said about the city’s shaky start to vaccination efforts.
Brzezinski began the interview by asking Lightfoot how she would assess how Chicago is doing getting shots in arms.
“The biggest mountain left to climb is making sure that we get enough vaccine to really meet the need,” Lightfoot said. “We’re now seeing a huge demand for vaccine. People have been watching their family and neighbors and friends get the vaccine and, as a consequence, people are now recognizing that it, in fact, is safe and want to get this lifesaving vaccine themselves.”
Things have been going so smoothly the past couple weeks, Lightfoot said, that her sole concern now is more about whether the federal government will supply the city enough vaccine than anything related to the city’s capabilities.
“So the biggest issue we face is supply. But ... we’re making great progress — over a million doses out. In the last few weeks, 50% of our supply has gone to Black and Latinx Chicago, so we are making tremendous progress,” she said.
Not much was made of it in the roughly five-minute segment, but “progress” is a key distinction.
As the Tribune has reported, as recently as this weekend, early logistics led to widespread frustration. Six weeks into the rollout, Illinois ranked in the bottom third of states in the country for residents vaccinated, when adjusted for population size. Vaccine seekers went so far as to compare the all-consuming effort to locate a place with available doses and appointments to the kill-or-be-killed plot of “The Hunger Games” franchise, the Tribune reported in early February.
But even given its improvements, the city still lags behind the vaccination rates of counties downstate.
About 13% of Illinois’ population is fully vaccinated, which is about the same rate as in Cook County, data show. By comparison, Adams County, which borders Missouri and is about two hours west of Springfield by car, leads the state with a 27% vaccination rate.
During Monday’s interview, Lightfoot also was asked whether Chicagoans can expect the opportunity to catch a Cubs or White Sox game in person, to which she reiterated what the Tribune reported March 2: “Look, for Wrigley Field, if you’re asking will fans be in the stands on Opening Day, the answer’s yes,” she told Scarborough.
Couching it by saying folks still need to wear masks and social distance, she added: “We feel cautiously optimistic that the spring and the summer are going to look more like 2019 than 2020. But we still have a long way to go.”
During Monday’s interview, in response to praise from Sharpton about outreach to churches, Lightfoot said the city also developed a “COVID vulnerability metric,” which was used to identify populations in need.
“We put equity at the front and center of our vaccine efforts. We were extraordinarily intentional every single day, every single week,” she said. “This doesn’t happen by coincidence or by chance you’ve got to be intentional.”