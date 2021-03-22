Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Chicago’s vaccination progress lauded during ‘Morning Joe’ appearance, despite setbacks

After a shaky start to Chicago’s COVID-19 vaccinations, Mayor Lori Lightfoot appeared on a national news program Monday morning to tout the city’s improved rollout and was lauded by the hosts as an example of a leader who’s doing it right.

Lightfoot made a brief appearance on MSNBCs “Morning Joe,” to discuss the local vaccine rollout. Hosts Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough, along with the Rev. Al Sharpton, said that under Lightfoot’s leadership Chicago deserves recognition for how well things have gone, with little said about the city’s shaky start to vaccination efforts.

Brzezinski began the interview by asking Lightfoot how she would assess how Chicago is doing getting shots in arms.

“The biggest mountain left to climb is making sure that we get enough vaccine to really meet the need,” Lightfoot said. “We’re now seeing a huge demand for vaccine. People have been watching their family and neighbors and friends get the vaccine and, as a consequence, people are now recognizing that it, in fact, is safe and want to get this lifesaving vaccine themselves.”

Things have been going so smoothly the past couple weeks, Lightfoot said, that her sole concern now is more about whether the federal government will supply the city enough vaccine than anything related to the city’s capabilities.