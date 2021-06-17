Mayor Lori Lightfoot declines to concede defeat on elected school board bill passed by lawmakers, says there’s still time to negotiate

Mayor Lori Lightfoot maintained Thursday that she can still get significant changes to the elected school board bill passed by state legislators a day earlier, even as Gov. J.B. Pritzker said he will sign the legislation if it reaches his desk.

After the bill passed the House by a 70-41 vote Wednesday, a motion to reconsider put it on hold and kept it from going directly to Pritzker. Lightfoot said she expects to have “real negotiations for the first time” on the issue in a couple of months with lawmakers.

“We’ve got to address some of the obvious deficiencies in the bill,” Lightfoot said, adding that those include the size of the board and a lack of campaign finance “guardrails” to prevent exorbitant political spending.

Lightfoot had lobbied vigorously against a transition to an elected school board, which would remove Chicago Public Schools from mayoral control. Despite the mayor’s remarks Thursday, supporters of the plan said the city was absent as a compromise was being worked on that led to the measure approved by lawmakers.

And while the House vote was a clear rebuke to the mayor, House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch tried to tamp down notions of a conflict between Democrats in Springfield and the fifth floor of City Hall.

Welch noted that it was Chicago Democratic state Rep. Delia Ramirez who had placed a hold on her own bill, calling it “a sincere gesture” toward Lightfoot. Welch said the hold would be in place “for a couple of weeks.”

“We want to work with the mayor, and the motion to reconsider is going to give her that time to come to the table and work with the folks that support an elected school board, and we’re going to continue to move forward,” Welch said after Wednesday’s vote.

Under the bill, which earlier won approval from the state Senate, the city’s school board would become a hybrid panel in January 2025, with 10 members elected to four-year terms in the 2024 general election and 11 members appointed to two year terms by the mayor, including the board president. Mayoral appointments would require City Council confirmation, another element Lightfoot’s office had opposed.

In the 2026 general election, the board’s appointed members would be replaced by 10 members and a board president elected to four-year terms, putting a fully elected board in place in January 2027.

The 20 board members would be elected from districts throughout Chicago while the board president would be elected at large. District boundaries would be drawn by the General Assembly, with about 135,000 people living in each district.

Before Wednesday’s vote, Ramirez contended that a number of issues were brought up by the city in recent days, such as financial entanglements between the city and CPS that include a city subsidy of about $500 million, used largely for pensions. She said it appeared people were “playing games” to try to scuttle the overall legislation.

Still, Ramirez readily acknowledged the need for follow-up legislation, including a way to deal with city-CPS financial agreements, campaign finance limitations on school board campaigns and making clear that school board members would not be paid.

But in remarks during floor debate preceding the vote, Ramirez said she was not willing to alter the size of the new board, which Lightfoot and others have called unwieldy.

“We have a couple of things we want to make sure that we address in the near future, and I really hope that she’ll come to the table and then we can work together on it,” Ramirez said of Lightfoot after the vote.

At her news conference Thursday, Lightfoot said a follow-up bill for the school board hasn’t been written yet but “the devil is in the details.”

The mayor also disputed that the bill’s passage is a loss for her, saying she is focused on families and not politics even though she vehemently opposed the elected school board plan.

“It’s not a defeat for me,” Lightfoot said. “It’s absolutely not a defeat for me.”

Pritzker, meanwhile, reiterated his support for the measure on Thursday, saying he campaigned in support of an elected school board.

“I thought it was important, though, to make sure that there was a compromise reached. The people got together and talked about how to make that a better bill,” Pritzker said. “They worked on it in the legislature, produced one, and I’ll sign it.”

Pritzker acknowledged that he doesn’t know what further changes might come from ongoing negotiations between the plan’s supporters and Lightfoot.

As for the size of the board, Pritzker said he would have liked to see a smaller board but called the proposed structure “not unreasonable.”

Proponents argue that a larger board with smaller geographic districts for each of the 20 members — aside from a board president who will be elected citywide — will provide better representation for neighborhoods across Chicago.

