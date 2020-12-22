Mayor Lori Lightfoot enlists former federal judge to investigate Anjanette Young case

Mayor Lori Lightfoot has enlisted former federal judge Ann Claire Williams to lead an outside investigation into the Anjanette Young Chicago police raid case and how it was handled.

“Her mandate will include every relevant department, including the Mayor’s office,” Lightfoot said in a letter to aldermen. “We want a review of the procedures and processes in place that allowed this incident and subsequent actions to unfold as they did.”

Williams and her law firm, Jones Day, will conduct the investigation without charging attorney’s fees, Lightfoot said in a letter to aldermen.

Williams is a well-respected former judge. She was the first African American judge to serve on the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. She was once on Democratic President Barack Obama’s shortlist for the Supreme Court and Republican President Ronald Reagan first named her to the bench in 1985.

Lightfoot also said she supports an inspector general investigation into the matter and noted the Civilian Office of Police Accountability is reviewing the raid itself. The city’s acting corporation counsel, Celia Meza, is in the process of reviewing other wrong raids, Lightfoot said.