Mayor Lori Lightfoot proposes help for Chicago businesses

Mayor Lori Lightfoot introduced a package of measures on Wednesday aimed at helping Chicago businesses, including extending a cap on third-party delivery fees and $10 million in grants for those hurt by the coronavirus pandemic.

Lightfoot’s proposals, which will need to be approved by City Council in the coming weeks, include extending a 15% cap on third-party delivery companies “until after the city recovers from the pandemic.” The mayor also is pushing a discounted payment plan for businesses with city debt to make it easier for them to renew licenses and continue operating.

The city also will expedite restaurant licensing for those setting up in closed restaurant spaces, allow A-frame sidewalk signs and make it easier for businesses to get permits for other sidewalk advertisements, Lightfoot’s office said.

She also will push a wage theft protection ordinance, among other plans.

Also on Lightfoot’s agenda: A proposal allowing cocktails to go, which was a popular change for bars and restaurants in 2020.

“In order to recover from this pandemic quickly and holistically, we must take bold action and reimagine how we do business here in Chicago,” Lightfoot said in a statement.

