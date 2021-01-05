Mayor Lori Lightfoot says she apologized to Anjanette Young during their private meeting

Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she personally apologized to Anjanette Young “on behalf of the city” for how the social worker was treated during a botched 2019 police raid on her home.

Lightfoot met with Young last Thursday and they discussed the errant raid on her home during which police handcuffed her while naked, despite her repeated assertions that they were in the wrong place. That meeting came on the same day the city’s inspector general announced an investigation into the matter and after previous talks for a private sit-down between Lightfoot and Young, followed by a public forum, fell through.

“What she went through is absolutely fundamentally unacceptable,” Lightfoot said Tuesday during an unrelated news conference. “She was denied her basic dignity as a human being. We can’t have that and there has to be accountability for what happened to her.”

Responding to a question that noted she was informed of the botched raid in November 2019, Lightfoot disputed the notion that she was briefed in detail about what happened.