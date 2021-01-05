Mayor Lori Lightfoot says she apologized to Anjanette Young during their private meeting

Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she personally apologized to Anjanette Young “on behalf of the city” for how the social worker was treated during a botched 2019 police raid on her home.
Lightfoot met with Young last Thursday and they discussed the errant raid on her home during which police handcuffed her while naked, despite her repeated assertions that they were in the wrong place. That meeting came on the same day the city’s inspector general announced an investigation into the matter and after previous talks for a private sit-down between Lightfoot and Young, followed by a public forum, fell through.
“What she went through is absolutely fundamentally unacceptable,” Lightfoot said Tuesday during an unrelated news conference. “She was denied her basic dignity as a human being. We can’t have that and there has to be accountability for what happened to her.”
Responding to a question that noted she was informed of the botched raid in November 2019, Lightfoot disputed the notion that she was briefed in detail about what happened.
“My understanding, based upon, and I don’t have any contemporaneous recollection of any of this, I was out of the office for most of that day, it was Veterans Day — many, many events that day — but my understanding from looking at the emails is that I was informed that Ms. Young was going to be getting the videos the next day,” Lightfoot said. “Now apparently, that obviously didn’t happen, but that wasn’t something that was brought to me. So I don’t think it’s correct to say I received a detailed briefing.”
In fact, an email sent to Lightfoot by deputy mayor for public safety Susan Lee on Nov. 11, 2019 was explicit about what happened. Lee forwarded a summary of CBS’ reporting on the case to Lightfoot and said, “please see below for a pretty bad wrongful raid coming out tomorrow.”
The summary said Young was handcuffed by police, and officers “allegedly left her standing for 40 minutes handcuffed and naked while all-male police officers search her apartment.” The email noted that Young had been asking for the body camera footage but hadn’t heard back from police.
Half an hour later, Lightfoot responded to the thread by adding then-chief risk officer Tamika Puckett. Chief of staff Maurice Classen and communications director Michael Crowley also received the email.
“I have a lot of questions about this one,” Lightfoot said. “Can we do a quick call about it? Is 10:00, ie 10 minutes from now possible?”
Lightfoot said her initial response to the news was to seek a “systemic” fix due to WBBM-Ch. 2\u2032s reporting on frequent wrong raids by Chicago police. But in hindsight, Lightfoot said, she wishes she’d gone deeper into Young’s individual case.
How the city handled Young’s case has become a major crisis for Lightfoot. There are three ongoing investigations into the matter. Chicago Inspector General Joseph Ferguson is looking into the case. Lightfoot previously said she is supportive of such an effort but also asked former federal Judge Ann Claire Williams to review the case and how it was handled. The Civilian Office of Police Accountability also is looking into the Police Department’s handling of the raid, but Lightfoot has been critical of the agency for being too slow in completing its investigation.