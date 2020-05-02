McCormick Place medical facility to wind down, as COVID-19 growth slows

As of Thursday, Illinois hospitals still had nearly 11,000 beds available out of 32,006 beds total, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. About 904 intensive care unit beds were open out of 3,658 total ICU beds, though some individual hospitals and regions have been running lower on ICU capacity than others.

McCormick began accepting patients about two weeks ago. The last of its current patients is expected to leave in the next week, and the 500 beds for mildly ill patients will be taken down at that point, Turkal said.

“We’ve worked with hospitals, we’ve talked with them on a daily basis, and what we’re finding at this point is there just isn’t adequate demand to keep that low-acuity model open,” Turkal said, saying that McCormick has been like an “insurance policy” for the state.

The facility was originally to include 3,000 beds. The announcement Friday followed news last week that officials planned to scale down the facility to 1,000 beds.

Medical workers hired to staff McCormick are being redeployed elsewhere “where they are needed,” Turkal said, though he declined to say specifically where, citing patient privacy.