McLean County reports 7 cases of COVID, a low last seen in 2020
BLOOMINGTON — McLean County Health Department reported just seven new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, a low not seen since March 21, 2020, when an announcement of three new cases brought the county's total of active cases to seven.

Since last March, MCHD has marked 14,198 cases of the virus since the pandemic's onset. 

As cases continue to drop, the county's positivity rate does as well, with the seven-day positivity rate sitting at 1.9% as of Monday, with the cumulative positivity rate dipping below 6% (5.9%) Tuesday. 

No additional deaths were reported.

This is a developing story that will be updated. 

