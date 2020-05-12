Meet the gym owner defied Illinois' coronavirus stay-at-home order

The southern region, which includes St. Clair County, reported Monday an available hospital capacity of 45.8% and 28% ICU beds, while 80.7% of ventilators were available. Since May 1, the southern region reported a 54.3% decrease in hospitalizations.

All of those metrics put the metro-east on track to reopen when the current stay-at-home order expires May 29.

New Rules, Cleaning Practices

On Monday, about 80 members showed up throughout the day to exercise at Fit 4 All, and the gym had a record sales of new memberships and supplements, Tate said.

Tate said new protective measures are in place. No more than 14 members are allowed in the gym at a time and each must have their temperature taken with a contactless thermometer and sign a liability waiver when they arrive. The gym also closes at 10 p.m. for a nightly "deep clean."

Tate said on Tuesday the county served him with Pritzker's executive order but did not demand that he close. He said he's prepared for any legal ramifications and feels confident he'd win any case against him for reopening the gym.