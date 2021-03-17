 Skip to main content
Memorial to victims of COVID-19 in Illinois erected at Governor's Mansion in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD — A memorial to the more than 20,000 Illinoisans with COVID-19 who have died in the past year was completed Tuesday on the north lawn of the executive mansion in Springfield.

The memorial, paid for by Gov. J.B. Pritzker, and his wife, MK Pritzker, recognizes the "painful milestone and the tragedy of the last year," according to a news release from the governor's office.

Tuesday signified one year since the first known COVID-19-related death in Illinois, the release said.

Illinoisans are invited to visit the installation and pay tribute to their loved ones by tying a ribbon that is provided on site at the perimeter of the installation.

COVID-19 housing bill aims to provide additional support to Illinois renters, homeowners

"This memorial offers all of our fellow Illinoisans a space to mourn our losses, individual and collective, in the name of healing," MK Pritzker said in the news release.

"Together, one year into this pandemic, we honor those we've lost, as well as all the loved ones they left behind," she said. "It is through remembrance that we will move forward as one Illinois, committed to a shared vision of prosperity and hope. May the memories of those we've lost guide the way and be a blessing."

The Illinois Department of Public Health has documented the deaths of almost 21,000 people with COVID-19. With "probable" COVID-19 deaths included, Pritzker's news release said Illinois has lost more than 23,000 lives in the pandemic.

The installation includes 102 wings representing Illinois' 102 counties. Together, the wings hold more than 5,500 ribbons, each representing about four Illinoisans with COVID-19 who died, according to the release.

Pritzker's press secretary, Jordan Abudayyeh, did not immediately respond to a question about the cost of the memorial, which will be on display through April 17.

The conclusion of the exhibit will mark one year since the Democratic governor directed all flags lowered to half-staff on all public buildings and grounds in Illinois to honor state residents with COVID-19 who died.

Following the exhibit and one-year anniversary of the lowered flags, Pritzker will direct flags to be returned to full-staff on April 17, according to the release.

