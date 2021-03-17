Memorial to victims of COVID-19 in Illinois erected at Governor's Mansion in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — A memorial to the more than 20,000 Illinoisans with COVID-19 who have died in the past year was completed Tuesday on the north lawn of the executive mansion in Springfield.

The memorial, paid for by Gov. J.B. Pritzker, and his wife, MK Pritzker, recognizes the "painful milestone and the tragedy of the last year," according to a news release from the governor's office.

Tuesday signified one year since the first known COVID-19-related death in Illinois, the release said.

Illinoisans are invited to visit the installation and pay tribute to their loved ones by tying a ribbon that is provided on site at the perimeter of the installation.

"This memorial offers all of our fellow Illinoisans a space to mourn our losses, individual and collective, in the name of healing," MK Pritzker said in the news release.

"Together, one year into this pandemic, we honor those we've lost, as well as all the loved ones they left behind," she said. "It is through remembrance that we will move forward as one Illinois, committed to a shared vision of prosperity and hope. May the memories of those we've lost guide the way and be a blessing."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}