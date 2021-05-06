Metro East brewpub planned

St. Louis-based Schlafly Beer plans to open its first Illinois brewpub in Highland this fall.

The City of Highland and Schlafly this week officially announced plans for the brewpub at 907 Main St.

According to the release, Schlafly will work with the city and TJO Holdings to "bring their brewpub experience to Illinois with an 80-seat restaurant and three-season patio that seats 100 guests." The menu will include Schlafly's signature beers and pub fare. Specialty beer brewed just for the new location will also be available.

"Contributing to the cities that we live and work in is an integral part of the Schlafly Beer mission," Schlafly CEO Fran Caradonna stated in the release. "When David Schlafly was approached more than 12 months ago, we had to carefully consider how we could make a mark during such a difficult time across many industries, especially hospitality.

"We're thankful that the city of Highland has been an exceptional partner so we can work together to revitalize a space that will serve residents for years to come."

The Belleville News-Democrat first reported in January that a Schlafly brewpub was coming to Highland as part of an economic development agreement with TJO Holdings.