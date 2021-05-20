Metro East county board rejects plan to decrease the number of seats on the board

The Madison County Board voted down a redistricting map proposed by County Chairman Kurt Prenzler Wednesday night, one day after the plan was heavily criticized by county board members.

The redistricting map presented by Prenzler would reduce the number of districts in the county — and seats on the board — from 29 to 25.

On Tuesday night, Democrat and Republican board members alike said the new map would reduce representation and make it harder for candidates to run for office without financial backing.

"I think we need 29 members. I can't vote for anything other than 29," Democrat member Jack Minner said Wednesday. "I think it will lessen the service we can give, and I don't think it saves that much money."

The Madison County Board has the maximum number of board members allowed by law who represent about 263,000 people.

Additional proposals to redistrict Madison County will be considered.

