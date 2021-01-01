Metro East man killed while warning motorists about icy conditions on I-255

A 38-year-old Swansea man warning motorists of icy conditions on Interstate 255 near Collinsville died after he was hit by a car and knocked off an overpass early on New Year's Day, Illinois State Police said.

The victim's name was not released, pending notification of his family.

The man was involved in one of several crashes reported in the area of Interstate 255 at Milepost 22 near Black Lane in St. Clair County because of icy conditions, according to a preliminary report from state troopers.

As he walked north on the left shoulder of southbound Interstate 255 to warn oncoming motorists at 1:30 a.m. Friday, an oncoming car lost control as it was approaching the previous crash. The 2008 Chrysler 300, which was driven by Dwight L. Oregon, 20 of Belleville, slid onto the left shoulder and struck the pedestrian and a concrete barrier, police said in a news release.

"The pedestrian was fatally wounded when he fell from the overpass and landed a grassy area, east of Black Lane and under the Interstate 255 overpass," the news release stated.

The Chrysler 300 then collided with the rear end of a 2012 Infiniti G25 that was driven by Jasmine N. Enlow, 32, of Belleville.

The Swansea man was pronounced dead at the scene.