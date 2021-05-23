 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Metro East police fatally shoot man in exchange of gunfire
0 comments
editor's pick topical

Metro East police fatally shoot man in exchange of gunfire

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RED BUD — A Red Bud police officer fatally shot a male suspect early Sunday morning, according to a press release from Illinois State Police.

Officers were dispatched to a call of shots fired near of Illinois Route 3 and Clarence Drive when an unidentified male suspect shot a Red Bud Police officer. The officer was sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and has since been discharged, according to the release.

Another Red Bud Police officer opened fire at the suspect during the incident, killing him.

The shooting is currently being investigated by Illinois State Police Zone 7 and no additional information will be released at this time, police say.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

More than a dozen killed in Italy cable car crash

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News