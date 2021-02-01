Mexican government helping family of mom, 4 daughters who died in Des Plaines fire to obtain visas to attend funeral services

The Des Plaines Fire Department said the family was likely trapped because the fire started at their apartment unit’s only exit. The department is investigating whether a space heater was the cause of a fire.

Crews arrived soon after the fire began about 10:15 a.m. Wednesday in a two-story frame apartment building in the 700 block of West Oakton Street in the northwest suburb.

Fire Department officials said there were no smoke detectors on the second floor of the building, where the unit was located.

The medical examiner’s office determined that all five died from thermal and inhalation injuries from a residential fire.

There has been no indication of foul play or anything suspicious, and Fire Department officials said the ongoing investigation will include an “engineering analysis” to determine if and how the heater started the fire.

Though Zamudio’s husband and the father of the children has not given a statement, his brother Horacio Espinosa thanked the community on Spanish-language television for its ongoing support.

A day after the fire, Espinosa told Noticias Telemundo that there are “no words, it’s a tragedy that we would never want to happen, to live, to ever remember.”