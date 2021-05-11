 Skip to main content
Missing Georgia woman' body found along Illinois highway
EDWARDSVILLE — A woman whose body was found at a southern Illinois highway intersection had been reported missing from Georgia, and her husband remains missing, authorities said.

Tykeisha Marie Dixon, 33, of Roswell, Georgia, was identified through evidence at the scene, the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis said.

Her body was found Saturday morning at an Illinois 143 intersection just outside Edwardsville, 19 miles (30 kilometers) northeast of St. Louis, police said.

Police released her name Sunday and said her family reported her missing the day before with her husband, 39-year-old Luther “Luke” Lee Henderson Jr. Henderson remains missing.

Neither Dixon nor Henderson had ties to the area, Capt. David Vucich of the Major Case Squad said. Investigators are working with Georgia authorities on the case.

