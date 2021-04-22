Mix-up at a suburban Mariano’s gives a few patients the wrong COVID-19 booster shot

AURORA — A Mariano’s pharmacy in west suburban Aurora accidentally administered the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster shot to eight patrons who had received the Moderna vaccine for their first dose, a spokeswoman for the grocery store chain said.

The two vaccines are not interchangeable, and both shots are supposed to come from the same manufacturer, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“No adverse events for the affected patients have been reported,” said Amanda Puck, Mariano’s director of strategic brand development. “All impacted patients have been contacted. We thank these patients for their understanding and have apologized for their inconvenience.”

Puck added that the incident has been reported to the CDC and the Illinois Department of Public Health, adding that “our team is investigating the matter and will take steps to prevent a similar situation from recurring in the future.”

An Aurora man said he was one of the patients who received a mismatched two-dose regimen at this Mariano’s location; his vaccine card indicates that he was given the Moderna vaccine there for his first shot in late March but then the same pharmacy gave him the Pfizer vaccine for his second dose on Tuesday.