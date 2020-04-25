'Mixed emotions': Local GOP lawmakers happy with some of Pritzker's stay-home response, still waiting on others

However, he, and others, are still waiting to hear back about the other items in their letter. Fowler and others said without specific details from the executive order it was hard to know just how supportive they were of some of the announcements.

"I honestly believe that he is trying to understand," State Rep. Terri Bryant, R-Murphysboro, said Friday.

She said she feels like Pritzker is doing his best to see the world through the lens of Southern Illinois, which, she noted, was wildly different than Chicago. But she wants more action.

Bryant and her counterparts said they have not yet seen the language of the final executive order to be issued. But, Bryant said some of the items sent in the letter she cosigned are time sensitive -- some business owners' livelihoods are hanging in the balance.

While she was happy to hear at least a nod to the proposals, Bryant wasn't completely satisfied.

"There are some mixed emotions about all of what he did," she said.