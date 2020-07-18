Moline family won't have to repaint rainbow-striped house
0 comments
top story

Moline family won't have to repaint rainbow-striped house

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Rainbow house

It took Taylor Berg four weeks to paint her two-and-a-half story wood-frame house at 1625 9th Ave., Moline in the colors of the rainbow.

 GARY L. KRAMBECK, LEE NEWS SERVICE

MOLINE — Officials in a western Illinois city have told a homeowner that the vibrant colors on her family's rainbow-striped house can stay despite an earlier order that she repaint the residence.

Moline city officials said Thursday in a hand-delivered letter to Taylor Berg that she does not have to paint over the broad purple, blue, green, yellow, orange and red horizontal stripes that run top to bottom down her two-story wood-frame house, the Quad-City Times reported.

The same colors are vertical on the home's picket fence.

The city told Berg earlier this month that she had until July 21 to repaint her house a color similar to other houses on the block or face a fine of up to $750 a day.

Rainbow house 3

A welcome sign is painted above the front entrance of the rainbow-colored house at 1625 9th Ave., Tuesday, in Moline.

Berg created an online petition for support which went viral. By Thursday afternoon, the petition had nearly 17,000 signatures, some from countries as far away as Malaysia and Australia, according to the newspaper.

Moline Mayor Mayor Stephanie Acri said Friday that the code Berg was cited for was meant for development of new homes, not existing structures.

Berg said she didn't think the colors would offend anyone. She has two sons, ages 5 and 10, who helped paint the house. Her 10-year-old son has cerebral palsy, is non-verbal and deaf.

"If I had to repaint and cover up what he did, that would have really upset him," Berg said. "He was so happy to paint it all those colors."

Rainbow house 2

The rainbow house is shown at 1625 9th Avenue, Tuesday, in Moline.

"I always stress to my kids that it's OK to be different and to accept people who are different," she added. "Variety is the spice of life. What a dull world it would be if we all looked the same."

Get to know Illinois: 15 state symbols

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Pritzker talks about criminal case against ComEd, Madigan

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News